The Stillwater Fire Department and Stillwater Police Department were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to 1815 N. Boomer Rd. for a strcuture fire.
Terry Williams was jolted awake early Wednesday morning by what he described as a loud "shot," similiar to a gun.
"Well, we heard a couple of shots, then I heard it again and it woke us up," he said.
In the residence were three adults, two kids and three dogs. Williams said he had to help get his family and dogs get to safety.
Terry Essary, SFD Chief said, "the furnace in the hallway had caught on fire and was smoking."
Williams said he has been complaining about the furnace for close to three weeks now to management.
"I've been telling them, 'Hey, can ya'll come look at this,' for like three weeks now. And they won't do anything at all and now we're in this condition," he said.
Williams told AJ Westermier, who was acting battalion chief, that there were burnt items around the furnace, because he tried to "beat the fire.""You could hear like sizzling, it takes your breath and you see blueness," Williams said.
Essary said the fire crew was able to quickly knock the fire out, which was shocking.
"Amazingly, there was quite a bit," Essary said. "I think the back bedroom window had gotten open, or it had been left open and it kind of drew the fire to that bedroom. It really caused that room to go up pretty quick."
The firefighters were able to contain the fire to that one apartment and the firemen didn't suffer any injuries.
The wife who lived at the residence was transported to Stillwater Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation, and is expected to be ok.
"Like I said it sounded like a shot, like pow. The kids heard it and the next thing I know, I can't remember a whole lot, because I was scared. But there was flames, coming out and on the floor," Williams said.
Essary said the fire is still being investigated and he is unsure if the furnace is the exact cause of the fire.
