Around noon on Friday, the Stillwater Fire Department battled a large grass fire in the 3600 block of S. Perkins Road.
The fire caused the roadway to be obstructed slightly by smoke, and portions of the road were blocked off by first responders.
The department didn't know how the fire started, but at least four or five acres burned, SFD Battalion Chief Kevin Roach said.
The fire didn't impact any property in the area and no injuries were reported.
The Payne County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted SFD on scene.
