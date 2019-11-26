The Stillwater Fire Department is fighting two separate brush fires located just south of Stillwater along 32nd Street.
Three stations reported when a grass fire the size of a football field in the 3000 block of W. 32nd Street was reported at around 2:45 p.m. The reporting party said the fire was 10-20 feet from his home. The fire was reportedly threatening a mobile home.
Crews were later diverted to a second fire at 32nd and Washington streets. The command at that fire scene has requested a tanker truck and additional brush units. Mutual aid has been requested from Perkins and other surrounding fire departments.
Some residents in the area of the fire are evacuating.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.