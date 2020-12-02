Stillwater firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday evening on the 200 block of West Maple.
No occupant was in the house, according to SFD Battalion Chief David McGuire.
McGuire said SFD responded after a passerby called in a structure fire around 6:30 p.m., which they found fully involved according to scanner traffic.
It was extinguished with firefighters putting out hotspots before 7 p.m.
"Engine two had it knocked down pretty quickly after arriving," McGuire said.
The source of the fire had not been immediately identified. No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.