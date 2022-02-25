Stillwater firefighters were dispatched Thursday night to the 700 block of E. 17th Ave. for a structure fire.
The fire was caused by combustible materials being too close to the flue pipe from a wood-burning stove, Stillwater Fire Chief Terry Essary said.
Essary said the fire was contained to the living room ceiling area.
LifeNet was dispatched, but no injuries were reported, and everyone was evacuated from the residence.
Essary wanted residents to know that stovepipes should be double-walled when they penetrate a wall or ceiling, and there should also be at least a six-inch space between the double-walled flue pipe and all combustible materials. He said it’s essential to have a licensed professional inspect fireplaces, chimneys, and vents before they are used and then yearly after that.
• Winter fire safety
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has a few safety tips people in Oklahoma should follow to avoid house fires in winter. The colder months pose a greater risk of a house fire than any other time of the year.
As Essary said, OSDH advises getting chimneys looked at by a professional.
“Make sure the fireplace is properly vented to the outside while in use and use a metal or glass screen across the opening to prevent sparks from reaching carpet or other flammable materials,” it reads.
OSDH also encourages people to have batteries and other emergency items in the house since power outages can result from below-freezing temperatures.
