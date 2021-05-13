SFD responds to house fire, gets dog to safety

Multiple first responder agencies responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon on the 300 block of S. Lewis Street.
There were no injuries and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to SPD. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, but Stillwater firefighters did find a dog in the residence, uninjured. The dog was given to Animal Welfare to look after.
The initial call came in as smoke underneath the residence, but more details of the fire are unknown at this time.
The Stillwater Fire Department was assisted by the Stillwater Police Department, LifeNet, and Animal Welfare.
Richard Soutee, 88, died, May 4, 2021. Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Bible Baptist Church in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation.
