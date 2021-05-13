SFD responds to house fire, gets dog to safety

A fireman can be seen petting the dog that was rescued from a structure fire Thursday afternoon. 

 Ashlynd Huffman/ Stillwater News Press

Multiple first responder agencies responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon on the 300 block of S. Lewis Street.

There were no injuries and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to SPD. The home was not occupied at the time of the fire, but Stillwater firefighters did find a dog in the residence, uninjured. The dog was given to Animal Welfare to look after. 

Two Stillwater firemen help extinguish a structure fire Thursday afternoon on the 300 block of S. Lewis Street.
Three firefighters talk after exiting the house where a structure fire took place Thursday afternoon.
A firemen can be seen bringing the firehose back to the firetruck after they extinguished a structure fire.

The initial call came in as smoke underneath the residence, but more details of the fire are unknown at this time.

Stillwater Police Officers were dispatched to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. 
Two Stillwater firefighters can be seen talking after bringing the fire hose back to the firetruck. 
Multiple agencies responded to a potential structure fire Thursday afternoon on the 300 block of S. Lewis Street.

The Stillwater Fire Department was assisted by the Stillwater Police Department, LifeNet, and Animal Welfare.

