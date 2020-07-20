On Monday morning, Stillwater Fire Department responded to a call regarding a moped catching on fire.
SFD and Stillwater officers were dispatched to the intersection of N. Washington Street and W. Lakeview Road.
It was reported that the vehicle had caught fire while the rider was trying to start it. The cause is unknown, but a loose fuel line could have played a role.
The woman was not injured in the fire, but she did lose her laptop.
