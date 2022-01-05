The Stillwater Fire Department responded to two structure fires several hours apart Tuesday in the 4800 block of E. Wild Turkey Rd.
The first structure fire happened around noon. Battalion Chief David Luckey said the original fire started when a heat lamp fell on some straw left out for a dog. Ten hours later, firefighters responded to the address again for another structure fire.
Luckey said the original fire had “rekindled” several hours later. Luckily no one was injured, he said.
Fire prevention during the cold, dry months is essential because more time is spent inside, and more fires happen in winter months than any other time of the year, firemarshalls.org said.
The website breaks down different heat sources and how to be safest when using portable heaters, wood stoves, and fireplaces.
The National Fire Prevention Association said winter storms could pose dangerous, life-threatening situations.
“Blinding wind-driven snow, extreme cold, icy road conditions, downed trees, and power lines can all wreak havoc on our daily schedules,” the website read.
It also said that portable generators could be helpful during colder months, but most homeowners aren’t aware of how to properly use them.
“The most common dangers associated with portable generators are carbon monoxide poisoning, electrical shock or electrocution, and fire hazards,” it read.
The Stillwater Fire Department listed a few ways to stay safe during the winter holiday months. The post said to keep candles away from children and anything that can burn, replace damaged string lights and use clips, not nails, to hang string lights.
NFPA lists candles and heating as some of the top “fire causes,” with heating being the second leading cause of home fires and the third leading cause of deaths in a home fire.
NFPA’s website lists heating fire facts based on annual averages between 2014-2018.
Based on those averages:
Most home heating fire deaths (81%) involved stationary or portable space heaters.
The leading factor contributing to home heating fires (25%) was a failure to clean, principally from solid-fueled heating equipment, primarily chimneys.
Half of the home heating fire deaths were caused by having heating equipment too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing mattresses, or bedding.
Nearly half (48%) of all home heating fires occurred in December, January, and February.
Stillwater Fire Chief Terry Essary said, "we want to remind everyone using space heaters to make sure that they keep the area around the heater clear, and to not leave them unattended."
Essary also advised to dress in layers and stay hydrated as well as limiting time outdoors.
