The Stillwater Fire Department saved three pets from a structure fire on Tuesday.
Two dogs and one cat were stuck in an apartment at The Links. When firefighters learned of the situation, they sprung into action.
Dustan Portman, the assistant fire marshal, said that when the first truck arrived at the scene, responders reported light smoke from the structure. The person who occupied the apartment was outside and notified the firefighters on the scene that there were animals inside.
“They removed three pets from the apartment that were unresponsive,” Portman said.
The pets didn’t require CPR. But, firefighters with Engine One had to put oxygen masks made for pets on them. Portman said the owner then took all three pets to the vet for further treatment.
Portman said the fire originated in the kitchen, possibly on the stove, and was contained in that area, and it was successfully extinguished.
No one was injured.
The quest for pets
Portman said it isn’t uncommon for the department to find pets when battling fires, but it doesn’t always have a happy ending.
“We are always looking for pets when we go into the fire. So that’s something that we look for and try to bring out successfully if we can,” he said. “We do have an oxygen mask made for animals that was donated to the fire department years ago.”
Even though firefighters often look for pets, Portman said it’s difficult because the pets don’t understand what is happening.
“They’re acting instinctually and trying to hide from someone in their house that shouldn’t be there when some kind of emergency is going on,” Portman said. “So it can be tough because they’re usually under a bed or behind a couch and actively trying not to be found.”
Portman said this is the hottest part of the year, and people should know about fire safety. However, if there is a fire, the main priority would be to get yourself and your family out safely.
“You don’t want to get yourself in any more danger trying to save a pet even though it’s part of the family,” Portman said. “Our priority is human lives, and then if we can safely get to the animals, we will do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.