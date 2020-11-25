The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of our lives this year but some things, like the way people care for each other, remain unchanged.
Although social distancing requirements nixed holding the annual Stillwater Community Thanksgiving Dinner, volunteers still found a way to provide more than 1,000 people with Thanksgiving dinner boxes containing the supplies for a holiday meal. That’s about the same number of people normally served at the sit-down meal.
Each family received roast chicken, potatoes, stuffing, dinner rolls, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce if they wanted it, and a pie.
The meal was made possible through help from the community, whether they donated food and money or helped distribute the meal boxes.
Cars stretched out of the parking lot for the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center, around 7th Avenue and down the next two blocks as people lined up to collect their holiday meals Wednesday afternoon.
Organizer Collett Campbell, who also organizes the annual Stillwater Parade of Lights, thanked the Stillwater Homeland grocery store for working with her to provide and prepare the chicken. The store baked 34 cases of chicken and provided more than 300 dozen dinner rolls. The Church of Christ baked the pies.
“Their district manager said they’ve never had a chicken order that big,” Campbell said.
The Campbell family regularly volunteers at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner and this year’s event was no different. Her sons and husband helped with the distribution and one son, Stillwater High School senior Alleyn Campbell launched a food drive to collect the sides and fixings. Homeland once again stepped up to help by offering to serve as the collection site.
