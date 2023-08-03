The Stillwater History Museum will host a free webinar Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. to teach residents how to preserve the stories of veterans for future generations.
Sarah Milligan, department head of the Oklahoma Oral History Research Program at the Oklahoma State University Library, will leading the webinar. She is a regional trainer for the Veterans History Project.
The project aims to collect, preserve and make accessible the firsthand accounts and memories of U.S. military veterans from World War I up through today’s conflicts and peace keeping missions.
“I think the biggest thing is, anybody who has the patience to sit down and listen to somebody else’s story can do this,” Milligan said.
Participants and their families can submit one or more of the following: 30 minutes or more of recorded interviews; 20 or more pages of original memoirs, diaries or journals; and 10 items or more of original photographs and letters.
“The Stillwater History Museum is offering the webinar to help educate the public about this nationwide project,” said Debbie Williams, programs coordinator at the Museum. “It’s important we document the stories of the men and women who have served our country.”
The Veterans’ Oral History Project Act was unanimously voted into law in 2000. The Act authorized the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress “to collect video and audio recordings of personal histories and testimonials of American war veterans.”
“It was a piece of legislation … in response to the sense of urgency of that aging population of World War II veterans in the U.S.,” Milligan said.
The VHP was founded primarily on the idea of encouraging family members, neighbors and church members who served in the U.S. military to contribute their stories on a community level. Participants do not have to be a professional to record their stories, Milligan said.
“It will include people who would otherwise probably never be intentionally sought out and recruited,” Milligan said.
That includes U.S. military who never saw combat, who were involved in the National Guard or NATO or peace keeping services.
“Their stories, their participation and their experience is really important for us to understand how the military not only works in individual experiences … but also how it impacts families,” Milligan said.
Not only is there a huge vacuum of stories in general, especially from Stillwater, there is also a vacuum of stories from women, people of color and more, Milligan said. The need to show up, to not only record histories for people who live here now, but also for people who have lived previously, is great.
“There still has to be an intentionality of looking to see who’s the most likely to have never been asked what their experience was,” Milligan said. “Who are the ones who are looking at other people around them, but don’t always think, ‘Oh, that’s me.’”
She said it’s good to think broadly, to think past stereotypes – whether a soldier was deployed or not.
Milligan has been teaching people how to preserve veterans’ stories for 15 years. She said some people still look back to World War II but sometimes forget about preserving the stories of those who served in the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War or even the Gulf War.
“Think about who has contributed their time and their talent in the service in the last 30 years,” Milligan said. “Those people have a story that if we don’t include them in who we’re talking to now, in 15 or 20 years, we’re going to be saying, ‘Hurry up … we better go talk to them.’”
Participants are required to register to receive the webinar link. Call the History Museum at 405-377-0359 or email info@ sheerarmuseum.org.
