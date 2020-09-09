Sheriff: 13 positive COVID-19 cases in jail

The Payne County Jail currently has 13 active cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday.
Sheriff Kevin Woodward said Tuesday that 12 people had contracted the virus.
By Wednesday, an additional employee tested positive.
Five jail employees have been sent home to quarantine and the eight inmates who are positive are locked down in their pods.
Woodward said to minimize the spread, jail employees will be wearing full Personal Protective Equipment. They are also required to wear masks and eye protection at all times within the jail.
Inmates will receive their food on styrofoam trays to ensure there isn’t cross contamination.
Inmates aren’t allowed to be in the day area and must stay in their pods at all times.
Woodward said Turn-Key Health has hired extra medical staff to be sure the medical staff isn’t overwhelmed.
Woodward said the jail employees will be reviewed in a week and aren’t able to come back to work until medical staff cleared them.
“We have all the safety precautions we can put in place,” Woodward said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.