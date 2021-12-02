For 110 days, Stillwater resident Jessica Hannon posted updates on husband George Hannon’s journey after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August.
Thursday, George finally returned home to be greeted by family and friends, and escorted by law enforcement into his neighborhood. George is a detective with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Payne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rockford Brown was one of the deputies involved in escorting George. He called George is a long-time friend and colleague.
“He’s one of the best human beings I know,” Brown said. “It was an honor to help escort him back home.”
Pascha Franklin, a family friend, organized the welcome home celebration. Jessica said once police escorted them, George was in shock.
“He just kept not believing it …when we got there, he just broke down, he couldn’t believe,” she said. “First of all, the whole experience, coming back from the dead, is an emotional experience.”
Jessica and George were both diagnosed with COVID-19. She said she knew they both just had to survive.
“Honestly, when I had COVID, you can’t really care about anything else. Basically, surviving was the only thing … it was definitely the scariest thing we’ve been through,” she said.
Jessica and George regularly attend church at University Heights Baptist Church. Jessica said her faith and prayers to God helped her stay strong during his recovery.
“I wrote about the struggle of it, just basically telling God that when I wasn’t afraid of the answer, I’m going to lay it at your feet,” she said. “I’m going to be OK no matter what, and then it started to get a little bit better.”
Franklin and others described George as a friendly man with a good sense of humor.
“I would be surprised if there weren’t a good turnout because of who they are as people, and this community loves and cares about them,” Franklin said.
Stacy Walker, a friend, said when she heard about George, it was scary, and many people at their church felt fear.
“When you go to the hospital, you don’t expect you’re going to be gone 110 days,” she said. “And I think when reality set in right immediately when he was on a ventilator, it was really scary … but his wife Jessica, in particular, has been so faithful, and they have a love of God.”
George wasn't vaccinated when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Jessica said he is getting his first shot Friday because he had to wait 90 days due to having a severe case.
Even while battling COVID-19 and being in the hospital for 80 days, George still kept up with work, LCSO Undersheriff Troy Dykes said.
“Deputy Hannon has served with dedication during the entire pandemic. After contracting COVID-19, Hannon entered the hospital after a few days of feeling ill,” he said. “We began, able to communicate by text with our fellow partner then soon was unable to communicate while he rested and healed.”
Dykes said the department cried tears of joy knowing George is finally home.
“We understand the power of Prayer and know Deputy Hannon’s future is bright. His calling to public service will continue,” Dykes said. “This is thanks to the Heroes we must recognize which is all the medical professionals treating patients during this pandemic.”
