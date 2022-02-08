Brandon Halcomb has had a long and rewarding career as a firefighter. On Tuesday, he was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief as he was surrounded by his friends, family and team.
Stillwater Fire Chief Terry Essary gave an opening speech at the pinning ceremony where he talked about Halcomb’s career, the promotion, and what it means to be a firefighter.
“We are here today to celebrate and fully acknowledge how important this is for the city, our department, Brandon, and his entire family,” Essary said. “Any time someone promotes, it’s a reason to celebrate …when you’re promoting to assistant chief, it’s that much bigger because it has such a tremendous impact on the direction of our department and the quality of services that we provide to all of our citizens.”
Essary said the new badge Halcom received represents many things and called it a shield for the community.
“When we talk about it being a shield, it’s not a shield for us. It’s a shield for the community,” Essary said. “We use it as a symbol of we stand in between harm's way and them, that’s what we do that’s our calling. There’s going to be four bugles on Brandon’s badge.”
Bugle represents communication on the fire ground. Essary said before radios, firefighters had to have a way to communicate. He said the person in charge had a bugle so everyone could hear the commander’s voice.
He also said the badge represents hope and trust.
“This job is a privilege. It’s a calling, and when people have their darkest day, they trust us to make things better, and that’s what we do,” Essary said.
Essary gave Halcomb some advice and told him things will get tough sometimes, and he may feel buried under an avalanche. But he knows Halcomb is “built for the snow.”
“Everyone here is rooting for you. Everyone in the history of the department, in the history of of the fire service is rooting for you, we’re on your side, and you’re never alone,” he said.
Halcomb’s wife, Starla, said she’s so proud of her husband. She said he’s always been a firefighter.
Brandon started his career as a volunteer firefighter when he was 18-years-old, and in 2005 he joined SFD. Over the last 17 years at the department, he’s held many positions at SFD. In 2010, he was awarded firefighter of the year.
“Brandon, thank you for stepping to assume this new role. We’re proud of you,” Essary said.
Halcomb will be stepping into this position on Thursday and will have various job duties. He will be overseeing operations and administration for the department.
“He will be running more of the day-to-day operational things. That’s going to be the biggest part of what he does,” Essary said.
