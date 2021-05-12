Shields named publisher of Stillwater News Press

Veteran newspaper executive Kevin Shields has been named the new publisher at the Stillwater News Press.
Shields began Monday, replacing Jill Hunt, who retired earlier this year.
He comes to the News Press from The Journal in Seneca, South Carolina, where he was circulation director. He has been in the industry since 1999.
Shields said the opportunity at the News Press “ticked all the boxes” for his career aspirations.
“I love a college town. I’ve been in four of them,” Shields said. “It adds a dimension to a town. I want to retire here.”
He is excited at the chance to grow the newspaper in circulation, coverage and reputation for News Press readers and advertisers.
“We want to be a spotlight on the community,” he said. “… not shy away from accountability journalism, but we also want to be the area’s biggest cheerleader.”
He has an immediate goal of increasing coverage throughout the county. He has been scheduling meetings and looks forward to creating new relationships.
“We’re excited to introduce Kevin and his family to Stillwater,” former News Press publisher and current regional CNHI Group Publisher Dale Brendel said. “Kevin has a passion for newspapers and news products, and he’s shown demonstrated experience in developing audience and community engagement.
"We look forward to him leading the News Press team as we continue to maintain and build our print and digital footprint around excellent local journalism, and strengthen relationships with community partners and customers.”
Shields is a graduate and booster of the University of Georgia. He is looking forward to his family joining him in Stillwater – wife Courtney, daughters Katie and Cassie and son Conner – and having his three children in the Stillwater Public Schools system.
He can be reached by email at kshields@stwnewspress.com and by phone at 405-372-5000x201.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.