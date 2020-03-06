Oklahoma State University’s deep pool of hidden talent was on display Thursday night during the That '70s Talent Show hosted by the Student Union Activities Board.
The talent on display featured musical acts involving banjos, acoustic and electric guitars, dancing and more.
Steffi Pinpin, a zoology pre-vet major from Oklahoma City, took first place with her rendition of “Shore” by Daniela Andrade. She said she has played guitar for about 10 years and that winning the talent contest was a way for her to work through anxiety on stage.
“I actually struggle a lot with getting up on stage or talking to people,” Pinpin said. “But, this is such a big win for me. It just meant a lot. With people here supporting me, friends and my parents … it just feels great.”
Cooper Frank, a member of the talent show talent committee and a performer in the show himself, said open auditions were held for the show, which showcased how much hidden talent graces the OSU campus.
“We kind of started with us doing auditions, and just seeing all the talent that I didn’t know OSU students had,” Frank said. “There was a guy who was in this year’s show who I had met, but didn’t know he played music. So it’s really cool to see people come to all these events and people you meet who engage in the events and stuff like that.
“A lot of people have actually been to a lot of events who have sang and performed at other open mic stuff. This is a little bit more professional setting, so it’s kind of cool to see something a little bit more fleshed out. People get more time to prepare, and it’s exciting to see it all come together.”
Stan Weston, who hails from Connecticut, did not finish in the top three of the contest, but entertained the crowd with some quick picking on a banjo.
He said he started playing guitar when he was in the military, but always wanted to play an instrument that is not as common.
“I started listening to a bunch of punk bands, and there was one band that had a banjo in it,” Weston said. “I wanted to be in a band, but everyone and their mother plays guitar, so I started playing banjo.
“I bought the cheapest banjo I could find at a local store, and the music store owner started giving banjo lessons, because it turned out he was the best banjo player in OKC, at least in my opinion. And he just kind of taught me how to play and I just stuck with it.”
Following Pinpin’s first-place finish were John Watson of Elmore City in second and Bo Faver of Fort Worth, Texas, finishing third.
Other contestants included Weston Allen of Amarillo, Texas; Jaden Biggs of Piedmont; Anup Chittimalla of India; Drew Heimbrock of Elgin; Emma Hosey of Azle, Texas; Emma Rose of Enid; Allen Sam of Pauls Valley; Katharina Speelman of Wichita, Kansas; Tristan Taylor of Stillwater and Natalie Weix of Dallas, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.