SHS grad, music teacher using internet to educate during pandemic

The pandemic surrounding the novel coronavirus has caused people to find other ways of getting things accomplished. When it comes to schooling, with students having to learn from a distance, there has been an adjustment period when it comes to how teachers are reaching their students.
While students are at home for their schooling, they are utilizing online resources to have as close to a regular lesson as possible.
For Jenny Kane, a 1988 graduate of Stillwater High School and a music teacher for young students in the Tulsa area, she has tried to do what she can to educate her students. She has been posting videos on YouTube that are free for anyone to access who has young children.
“I actually don’t think it’s the best way to get little children engaged. I just thought that I hadn’t been able to be in front of the kids for a while, and I think that they probably miss hearing some of the songs and doing the activities,” Kane said. “So I kind of thought that it would make them happy to see their teacher in front of them. I don’t think it’s the ideal situation, but it’s better than just nothing. I think it still entertains the children and makes them happy.”
She said she has posted a weekly video lesson, as well as activity ideas for parents who have young children and are stuck at home.
“On the weekends, I make a video and my husband has to be my camera person,” Kane said. “So I usually make the videos on the weekends, and then on Monday I contact all the teachers that teach in the public schools and say, ‘Here’s my video, can you please send it out to your kiddos?’”
Anyone with young children and is interested in viewing some of Kane’s music lesson videos can do so by searching “Jenny Kane’s Music for Kidz” on YouTube, which can be viewed for free. Her video lessons can also be found on Facebook - Jenny Kane’s Music for Kidz. - and Instagram - Jennykanesmusicforkidz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.