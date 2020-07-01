ANNAPOLIS, MD – Drew Russell, a Stillwater High School graduate, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2024 on Tuesday, and will begin six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training as part of Plebe Summer.
Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy’s “plebe” or freshman class, and each student is required to take part in Plebe Summer. Last year, the Naval Academy received over 16,000 applicants for the Class of 2023.
During this time, plebes have no access to TV, movies, the internet or music and restricted access to cellphones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.
The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and four years of challenge which awaits them.
As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing and handling yard patrol craft. Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9-mm pistols and M-16 rifles.
