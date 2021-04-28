Every year, Stillwater High School’s drama department produces two shows: a fall play and a spring musical, except for last year when the spring musical was canceled due to the pandemic.
In her first year as Stillwater High’s new Theatre teacher, Elizabeth Ziegler has been determined to find a way for her students to be able to perform.
Last fall, the students presented a production of “Most Likely To: The Senior Superlative Monologues” which allowed for students to remain socially distanced and it was streamed for remote audience viewing.
With the falling COVID-19 case numbers, this spring students are excited to return to the stage to perform before a live audience with a
production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
The spring musical is directed by theatre teacher Elizabeth Ziegler along with choir director Dana Ayers, band/pit orchestra director Kevin Zamborsky, and tech theater director Garett Reding.
From rehearsals starting in January to the final performances in May, the 43 cast members, 19 pit orchestra musicians and 21 crew members of this show worked four to sometimes six days a week running the show, learning music and choreography, building sets and costumes, and creating a phenomenal show for the public to see.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the SHS Performing Arts Center, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
A limited number of tickets are available for $8 can be purchased online via the following link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/51179. A streaming option will also be available on Friday for those who cannot attend in person.
Be sure to check the Stillwater High School’s twitter (@SHSPioneers) and Facebook (@OnwardPioneers) pages for the link when it is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.