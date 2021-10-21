The Oklahoma Music Educators Association has named Stillwater High School Principal Uwe Gordon as Administrator of the Year.
“We are all very proud of Mr. Gordon, and the entire performing arts department greatly appreciates all of the support he gives us,” said Band Director Kevin Zamborsky.
According to the OkMEA website, the award gives recognition to school administrators in the State of Oklahoma who show exceptional support for their school’s music program. The award allows the organization the opportunity to honor those who have supported music as an important part of school curriculum, and have provided administrative support to music teachers and directors.
“We appreciate Mr. Gordon’s exceptional support of Stillwater High School’s music and other performing arts programs,” said Superintendent Marc Moore. “Anyone who attends events at our Performing Arts Center knows that you can regularly see him there supporting our students and enjoying their performances.”
“Maintaining exceptional arts programs at our high school translates to great programs across the district,” said Moore. “And music education is so important and stimulates so many areas of the brain, translating to more creativity, better math and language skills, and greater self-esteem and well-being. We’re lucky to have Mr. Gordon and his support of our outstanding performing arts programs and teachers.”
