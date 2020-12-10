Despite many activities Stillwater High School students are involved in being canceled this year due to the pandemic, there are still aspects of student life that have at least approached a sense of normalcy.
Elizabeth Ziegler, in her first year as the SHS theater teacher, returned to the classroom in 2020 after taking time off to have children. She said she had previously taught in the district as a substitute teacher.
Ziegler wanted her students to still have a production to perform, although it will be presented in a different manner than previous SHS theater productions. For the past three months, students have been hard at work preparing for the show “Most Likely To: The Senior Superlative Monologues” which is now available for streaming on demand through Sunday.
“I have been very impressed with the talent at Stillwater High School,” Ziegler said. “The kids who auditioned were awesome and they were all great and worked really hard. It was a very different experience for all of us and the fact that we pre-recorded things, there wasn’t live audience feedback, it was just a different beast. But they all adapted very well and I’m very happy with the final product.”
Ziegler said she chose a monologue format because it made it easier to rehearse and put on due to students not being on campus as much as in normal years. She said students rehearsed Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for the past three months, and had one 11-hour day when all of the parts were filmed.
She said the monologues feature different stereotypes of high school students, and the students were filmed in areas in which those students are stereotypically found in a high school. Ziegler also said she has been thankful students in theater were still able to put on a production.
“It’s just been a crazy ride,” Ziegler said. “I’m very thankful and very pleased with the students in how flexible they were. I’m just proud to be able to bring some form of theater to the world right now when so much is getting shut down.”
The show can be rented for up to 48 hours and streamed at any time during that stretch. For more information on viewing and ticket information, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43888
“Most Likely To: The Senior Superlative Monologues” cast
Almost Dramatic and Best Dressed – Angelita Mohler
Most Team Spirited – Natalie VanDeventer
Class Playa and Most Likely To Call As A Lifeline – Mason Zweiacker
Most Likely to Skip Gym and Class Clown – Neil Aker
Best Supporting Actor – AJ Parsons
Most Likely to Be the Next Judge Judy – Faith Ziegler
Frequently Flirty, Most Popular and It’s About Time – Jaeleigh Burris
Best Hair – Emma Zamborsky
Class Rebel and It’s About Time – Hayden Bauter
Cutest Couple That Never Was – Mia Blake
Most Mathematical – Katy Croft
Miss Appropriated and Joined at the Hip – Josie Bryant
Most Likely to Be President – Mabrie Baldwin
Most Likely To Think Outside the Box and Joined at the Hip – Caden Miller
Most Paranoid and Most Paranoid vs. Class Gossip – Stephanie Landaverde
Poet Laureate – Abigail Webber
Most Paranoid vs. Class Gossip – Delaynne France
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.