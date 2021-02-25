Spring is coming up and with spring comes plenty of celebrations.
Celebrations give us a chance to decorate for the occasion.
Elizabeth Dubbell Beck, owner of Card My Yard Stillwater, has tons of exciting events that she creates yard greetings for in the community.
Card My Yard is a way that people can celebrate big or small moments for the people they love, or send a surprise to someone special.
“As a franchise owner of Card My Yard Stillwater, we have the opportunity to ‘show and tell’ someone’s story or bring attention to their achievements, milestones and celebrations from the comfort of their front yard,” Beck said.
Card My Yard was started in Stillwater almost two years ago, and Beck said she enjoys spreading cheerfulness throughout the community.
“We absolutely love the blessing of spreading JOY within our community. Each yard greeting ordered celebrates an important milestone and we are thrilled to be a small part of that celebration,” Beck said.
Beck said she is also able to create alternative indoor sign greetings for customers who don’t have a yard.
Beck volunteers with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), so she said adoptions are a special celebration for her.
“We truly enjoy all celebrations, adoptions are so dear to our hearts,” she said.
Beck said she also enjoys celebrating the golden years of the older generation, honoring first responders and celebrating teachers as well.
Beck has created tons of signs, most she would describe as “creative but not unusual” and recently obtained licensing for Oklahoma State University graphics.
“We are officially licensed with OSU, so that’s incredible. We have all the officially licensed OSU graphics,” she said.
Beck can create yard decorations for graduation parties, senior night, prom and Greek events.
“We always look forward to graduation, senior night, Greek events on campus, OSU events welcoming future cowboys and thanking donors, kids finding their forever homes...and so much more,” she said.
Beck acknowledged it was a tough year, and being able to use her business as a way to make people smile showed her the impact Card My Yard has in the community.
“We consider it an honor to serve our community. Our mission is one of positivity that we share with our customers and community through Card My Yard,” Beck said.
Card My Yard Stillwater has grown popular among community members, and Beck has built up her clientele. She has many repeat customers that have her decorate for their special moments.
“We continue to have repeat customers and getting to ‘know’ their families allows our relationships to grow. Referrals and reviews truly are the best compliment for our small, local business,” she said.
To keep up to date on the new products, pricing and specials go to www.cardmyyard.com/stillwater or follow Card My Yard Stillwater on Facebook, Instagram and Google Business.
