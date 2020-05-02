The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 73 year-old Oklahoma City man.
Gregory Gilbert is a white male who was last seen in Oklahoma City at 8 a.m. Saturday. He was wearing a glasses, a dark shirt and jeans.
Gilbert has a pacemaker, high blood pressure and takes medication for Alzheimers. He is thought to be in imminent danger.
He drives a 2002 white GMC pickup with a white camper shell and Oklahoma license plate CEA 703.
