A Silver Alert has been issued for a Perry man, thought to be traveling south in a 2002 Tan or Gray GMC Sonoma.
Randy Lee Ritthaler, is 67, white, 5-11, 216 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing dark colored long sleeves, blue jeans, brown western belt and cowboy boots.
He was last seen about 7 p.m. in Perry.
Rittahaler is considered to be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death; he is a Type-2 diabetic who has been without insulin for more than 12 hours.
The license plate for the Sonoma is JJF586.
Please call the Noble County Sherrif’s office (580) 336-3517 if you have seen or do see him or his vehicle.
