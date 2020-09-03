The Stillwater Police Department canceled a Silver Alert for a 90-year-old man that had been reported missing from Stillwater.
According to SPD, Dale Folger, was located and found safe within the City.
From earlier:
Dale Folger, a white male, was dressed in a light blue or gray baseball cap with a blue checkered shirt and blue jeans. He drives a gray 2004 GMC Sierra, license plate GOC532. His address is the 700 block of W Harned Avenue.
"The person was under proven medical or physical disability," the bulletin reads. "The person is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death."
Folger has a daughter in Oklahoma City and farm in Ringwood.
