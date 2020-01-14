Update: Multiple reports say that Stout has been found safe.
Earlier:
A Silver Alert has been issued for Hulen Green Stout, 82, of Yale. He is described as a 5-8 white male, 185 pounds, wearing a blue jacket and dark blue pants. He was last seen 2 p.m. Tuesday at his daughter’s residence in Yale and was supposed to be heading to his son’s shop in Drumright. He could be driving a light blue 1999 Ford Crown Victoria with license plate ISD388.
The family has been unable to make contact with him. He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. If located, contact Yale Police Department at 918-387-2403.
