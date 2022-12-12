Simmons Bank has pledged $1.5 million to Stillwater’s Block 34.
According to a press release provided Thursday by Simmons Bank, the bank and the City of Stillwater are negotiating a contract for the donation to help improve a vacant downtown lot that is being transformed into a public event space.
The press release refers to the plan “an initiative designed to revitalize a vacant city block into an inclusive and sustainable public space that reflects the cultural heart and soul of the community. Based on preliminary discussions, the donation is expected to total approximately $1.5 million, subject to the execution of a mutually acceptable definitive agreement.”
The donation has not been finalized. According to the City of Stillwater, the donation could potentially be made to the Stillwater Community Center Foundation or the City. If it is donated to the city, Council will have to meet to vote and approve the gift. Council did not meet Monday.
“I had talked with local representatives about Simmons Bank helping with the project on Block 34 but I was pleasantly surprised to learn that they were willing to support it to this extent,” Mayor Will Joyce said through a press release.
The gift from Simmons Bank follows a $3.5 million donation from the Irby Family and Kicker that was announced in December 2021.
“Being a strong business partner and investing in the communities where we live and work is ingrained in our DNA at Simmons Bank,” said Kevin Fowler, regional community president for Simmons Bank. “As a company that prides itself on being a community bank, we recognize that the Block 34 project provides an opportunity for continued economic development and transformation in downtown Stillwater, while serving as a gathering spot for the community to enjoy social, cultural and educational events.”
Block 34, which occupies the space just east of the Community Center between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, has long been targeted as an area that could serve as a meeting place for the community. After decades of proposals and input, the City formed a task force, then trust, that helped finalize the plan for the block. The City began moving electric poles from around the area in 2019. Work paused during the pandemic but resumed with more surface work in the summer of 2021.
“I’m grateful for the bank’s generous donation and excited about the cultural and educational opportunities possible in the community space it’s helping to create,” Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle said.
The fundraising efforts are ongoing. Foundation member Jim Beckstrom told the News Press in November of plans to offer crowdfunding opportunities in the near future.
