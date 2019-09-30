Six Stillwater seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

Stillwater High School announced that six seniors have been named as Semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. This is the most National Merit Scholars Stillwater has had since 2011.
Zahmiria Johnson, Nicco Wang, Tanner Thomas, Daniel Tikalsky, Omar Abouzhar and Edie Will, chosen from over 1.5 million entrants, are among the 16,000 nationwide semifinalists who will continue on to compete for National Merit Scholarships.
Additionally, four former Pioneers that now attend the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics were named as semifinalists – Matt Carroll, Helen Dai, Sophia Horner and Cindy Li.
Selection of National Merit Semifinalists is determined by student performance on the PSAT, which is taken at the beginning of a student’s junior year.
“This is an amazing, hard working, talented group of Pioneers,” said Stillwater High School Principal Uwe Gordon, “and while National Merit is a wonderful honor, they are not done yet. Stay tuned...”
