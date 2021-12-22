The Stillwater Planning Commission has reviewed the final draft of a study examining transportation issues and land use along Sixth Avenue/State Highway 51, from University Avenue to Ninth Avenue and from Western Road to Perkins Road. It has recommended the Stillwater City Council incorporate the information contained in the study as an amendment to the City’s comprehensive plan.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is planning a $26 million reconstruction and widening of the highway, which serves as a major artery through the heart of Stillwater. Construction is set to begin in 2025.
The project will have an impact on the community for up to 60 years, City Planner Rian Harkins told the Planning Commissioners Tuesday.
According to a summary submitted by City staff, finding ways to increase safety for pedestrians and people using alternative forms of transportation has been an important part of the discussion led by Confluence, a consulting firm.
The study process involved working with an advisory committee, talking with stakeholders like Oklahoma State University and businesses along the route, holding public meetings to gather input and holding study sessions with the Planning Commission and City Council, Harkins said.
There was also coordination with ODOT, and with the group working on a proposed bicycle corridor along Husband Street and the group reviewing the form-based code adopted to provide mixed-use development opportunities in the area between the OSU campus and downtown.
There has been a lot of overlap, and city staff has been trying to help “walk things through” the process, because of that, he said. Active transportation considerations have been a driving force for the study and all other considerations relate to that.
In addition to a focus on active transportation, the study looks at redevelopment opportunities, land use and urban design along the corridor.
The resulting draft study proposes a network for alternative forms of transportation that increases connectivity between the Oklahoma State University campus and downtown Stillwater, as well as the neighborhoods west of downtown where many students live.
North/south connectivity was looked at in addition to east/west connectivity, Harkins said.
Future active transportation routes included in the plan were analyzed to ensure they build off past investments made by the City of Stillwater and OSU in active transportation facilities, Confluence said in the draft report’s introduction.
The key goals identified were to connect the north and south sides of the Sixth Avenue Corridor, enhance circulation and connectivity and connect downtown Stillwater to the OSU campus. That connection between campus and downtown has long been a goal for the City and was considered early in the process, Harkins said.
Different types of active transportation facilities are recommended, including off-street multi-use paths, advisory lanes and various types of designated bike lanes, both protected and unprotected.
He said there was a lot of concern about safety around Westwood Elementary School heard during the process, leading to a plan for a network of active transportation routes that includes Seventh Avenue extending from downtown to the Westwood area.
Redevelopment opportunities focused more OSU students with goals of create more student-oriented entertainment and amenities close to campus, improving and expanding student housing options close to campus and incorporating active green spaces and pedestrian-oriented spaces.
The Planning Commission was asked to consider whether to recommend the study be adopted as an amendment to the City’s comprehensive plan for development.
“This corridor study has a number of facets that are supportive of goals and objectives of the comprehensive plan and address a number of long-standing issues that have been here in the community for a while,” Harkins said.
The commissioners voted 4-0 in favor of amending the comprehensive plan with the study information. It’s decision is advisory and the matter must be taken up by the Stillwater City Council for final adoption.
The decision now moves to the Stillwater City Council, which is expected to hold a public hearing on the amendment Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.