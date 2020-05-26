SJH teacher appearing in court Wednesday

Stillwater Junior High teacher, Alberto Morejon IV, was arrested for lewd and obscene communication with a minor through the app Instagram.
SPD Detective Sherae LeJeune conducted the investigation on the alleged incident.
According to court documents, a report was made May 12 to the Stillwater Police Department about Morejon communicating with a 16-year-old student.
The alleged communication began in 2018, when the student was 14-years-old at the time. Morejon was the student’s teacher at the time of the alleged communication.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim attended a forensic interview May 15 at the child advocacy center.
The victim disclosed they had texts and “photo messaging” conversations through Instagram with Morejon.
According to the affidavit, “the content began innocuous but eventually became flirtatious in nature,” LeJeune said.
The court document said Morejon sent pictures of his exposed genitalia and “imprint” images; an erect penis that is covered by tight fitting clothing such as underwear.
The affidavit said the victim received five images of Morejon’s exposed genitalia over the course of two years and received an “imprint” image in almost every conversation.
Morejon allegedly asked the victim to send unclothed photos to him and told the victim the two of them could meet at a residence accessible to him. The affidavit alleges he told the victim no one would find the two of them at the residence.
LeJuene received consent from both the guardian and the victim to conduct a controlled conversation with Morejon.
At 6 p.m., on May 15, the detective began a controlled conversation on Instagram with Morejon with the assistance of the victim.
The conversation started by saying the victim was home alone. Morejon responded with, “you trying to find something to do. Or someone to do? Lmao.” Morejon was invited over. The affidavit said he still had access to the residence where they could be alone together, he asked what they would do together.
The detective responded with, asking if Morejon had ever been with a younger girl before. Morejon responded saying, “you're a virgin though...you ain't even ready.”
The affidavit said Morejon couldn’t find a reason to sneak out because he had been inside all day due to the rainy weather.
The document stated Morejon told the minor, “I can on nights I’ve been outside and have an excuse to stay outside. But today I’ve been in all day since it’s been raining. Lol.”
The detective ended the conversation and instructed the victim to not contact Morejon until the detective could continue the conversation.
On May 19, the detective met with the victim again. According to the affidavit, the victim had multiple picture messages from Morejon over the course of four days. The victim didn’t open the messages.
At 4:32 p.m., the detective initiated a conversation with Morejon once again. The entire conversation took place using picture messages only.
“Each picture Alberto sent was of a different area outside of his home with the message typed above the picture,” LeJeune said.
The detective responded with the same method and used pictures of the victim. The affidavit said it was known to Morejon he was “talking” to the victim.
The detective asked Morejon what he was doing, he expressed worry about the victim not responding. He told the detective he was outside doing yard work.
“I asked if he could leave since he was outside like he said he could in the previous conversation. Alberto advised his vehicle was to noticeable to park at her house. I advised I had a vehicle. He said there could be a tracker on the car,” LeJeune said.
The detective offered to meet Morejon in the parking lot of Walmart, but he declined again. Morejon was told the two of them didn’t have to meet since he was so concerned about getting caught.
The affidavit said Morejon responded by saying it would be fun to have the minor perform a specific sexual act on him but it would be too risky to meet. It continued to say he gave instructions on how to perform oral sex and what would happen if the victim did do the sexual act.
“During this conversation there was nothing identifying Alberto as the person I was talking to other than the outside of his residence. I asked if it was him I was talking to. He responded by taking a picture of his lower body and the caption ‘lol yesss’.”
The affidavit said he was wearing blue gym shorts and blue shoes with white trim. It also said he sent a picture grabbing his genitals over his underwear with his shorts pulled down.
LeJeune requested assistance through the Special Projects Unit. SPU responded to Morejon’s residence at the 4,500 block of Prescot Drive.
The detective continued messaging Morejon, his picture messages showed he was in his garage with a dark colored Jeep in the background. The affidavit said he asked for “good pictures” of the victim.
“I was informed by SPU that Alberto was observed at his home wearing the same clothing in the pictures I’ve received,” LeJeune said.
Morejon left his residence in the Jeep that was seen in the picture messages.
He was stopped by a patrol unit and placed under arrest for soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.
Morejon was transported to the Stillwater City Jail.
Bond was set at $50,000, he posted bond on Thursday. Conditions for bond stated he isn’t allowed to have contact with the alleged victim or any member of the victim’s family, including third-party and electronic transmissions.
Morejon appears in court at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday for the state to file charges.
