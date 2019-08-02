An unidentified juvenile was killed Wednesday while skateboarding on State Highway 102 about five miles north of McCloud in Lincoln County.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the collision happened at 11:46 p.m. when a pickup driven northbound by Dustin Holmes, 30, of Harrah, crested a hill and struck the skateboarder, who was also traveling in the northbound lane.
The skateboarder, whose name was withheld because of their age, slid approximately 145 feet before coming to rest in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle pulled to the shoulder then repositioned his truck across the roadway to stop traffic, according to the investigating trooper.
Officers from Pottawatomie/Lincoln County OHP Troop A, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, REACT Ambulance Service and the Southwest Lincoln Fire Department responded to the scene.
The skateboarder died at the scene due to massive head injuries. The report indicates they were not wearing a helmet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.