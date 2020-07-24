Stillwater Public Schools announced its newest administrator Thursday following a special meeting of the Board of Education. Claire Clark will assume the role of Skyline Elementary’s Assistant Principal under Principal Natalie Fluty.
A graduate of Stillwater High School and Oklahoma State University elementary education major, Clark spent her first year after graduation teaching second grade in Cushing. She then returned to Stillwater where she worked for two years as a first grade teacher and six years on the fourth grade team at Highland Park Elementary. Clark recently completed her Masters in Education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
“I started my career as a student teacher at Highland Park with the amazing Denise Missal,” says Clark. “I have gained so much knowledge, experience, and most importantly friendship from my Panther family. I will always have a special place in my heart for them.”
Clark is looking forward to the challenge of a new role and the opportunity to continue her career at another Stillwater site. “I am beyond excited for this opportunity to grow as an educator and build great relationships with the Skyline Cubs,” she says. “I know my background and experiences will be a great fit at Skyline. I want teachers and students to feel safe, valued, and respected.”
“I am very excited for Claire to join our team!” says Skyline Principal Natalie Fluty. “She brings with her a wealth of knowledge, passion for learning, and love for children. She will be a wonderful addition to our team.”
