Hours worth of sleet completely covered Stillwater roadways after a winter storm blew in Wednesday morning.
The Stillwater Police Department responded to two non-injury wrecks before noon.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced that state agencies began reducing non-essential services at 11 a.m. in Payne, Pawnee, Noble, Kay and Osage counties.
Oklahoma State University and Stillwater Public Schools had already announced class cancellations. By Tuesday evening, OSU had announced cancellations through Thursday. SPS announced Wednesday afternoon that classes and activities would also be cancelled on Thursday.
According to the City of Stillwater, the Stillwater Regional Airport crew is working on ice removal to keep the airport open, but travelers should check flight status at aa.com or the American Airlines app.
The sleet began in parts of Stillwater just before 8 a.m. and increased in intensity through the next few hours. It will let up in the afternoon but according to the National Weather Service in Norman, more wintry precipitation is expected overnight.
Though the release did not mention if it was related to weather, the OSU/A&M Board of Regents cancelled a meeting that was scheduled to take place Friday in Okmulgee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.