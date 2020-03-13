After 11 years of being active, Stillwater Makes a Change reached a major milestone in 2020.
On Friday, the amount raised by SMAC, a philanthropic endeavor put on by Stillwater High School students, reached a total of more than $1 million raised since its inception in 2009.
“For 11 years, a bunch of 16-, 17- and 18-year-old kids have put their minds to it, changed their community and made the effort to improve things,” SHS Principal Uwe Gordon said. “You guys are powerful. You don’t know how powerful you really are.
“This is the 11th year, and you have broken a major, major milestone for SMAC in general as a whole.”
This year’s beneficiary of SMAC’s fundraising is Habitat for Humanity. A total of $187,681.54.
Stephanie Hesser, Habitat for Humanity operations manager, said the amount raised will allow for an expansion of the organization’s ReStore and the start of a housing development that could have around 15 homes.
She said the amount cuts down Habitat’s fundraising timeline by five years, and that it is something that nearly wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of the SHS students.
“It means a lot that they chose us,” Hesser said. “Honestly, there’s a lot of really good organizations in town that do amazing things. It’s so important what they do and what they get to learn through SMAC.
“And just for them to know that as they graduate, some of them will move away, but there will always be a piece of them in Stillwater because of the work they’ve done this year with SMAC.”
SMAC coordinator and SHS teacher Debbie Dawson has been at the school since SMAC started 11 years ago.
She said she has seen SMAC grow exponentially. She said there is a three-pronged plan that is followed for the fundraising efforts.
“We look at participation and trying to increase that. The second thing we look at is awareness,” Dawson said. “We want to bring awareness to whatever beneficiary that we’re working with.
“Because we wanted to help Habitat this year, if the community awareness is there, hopefully the community will help Habitat for many years to come. And then the third thing is the funding. And we know if we can get those first two in line, the funding will hopefully continue to come for Habitat and our other beneficiaries.”
Dawson also said this is a strong example of the overall benefit the community can provide if it comes together to do so.
“It makes me very happy. Most of us can’t just give that much to an organization,” Dawson said. “We can give our small donations, but working together, we can make that large impact. SMAC brings people together.
“It brings the students together at Stillwater High School, it brings the community together and it helps our community’s nonprofits.”
