SMC and Community Health Center provide flu shots to clients at Our Daily Bread

Flu vaccines were given to those without medical insurance on Wednesday during a shopping session at Our Daily Bread.
Stillwater Medical Center donated the vaccines to Stillwater Community Health Center who then administered the shots to guests who qualified.
“This is another fantastic collaboration,” said Tabby Taylor, Resource Manager at Our Daily Bread. “We are a food and resource center. It’s our goal to extend services of all kinds to the neediest in our community. These flu shots are the perfect extension of all three organizations.”
According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, 28 new hospitalizations occurred in the state during the last week of November.
“This year’s flu strain is particularly bad,” said Lori Robertson, nurse with Stillwater Community Health Center. “It is important to get this vaccine because if you have issues like heart disease or diabetes and you contract the flu you could easily end up in the hospital.”
Free flu shots for those uninsured will be available again 1-3:30 p.m. Monday at Our Daily Bread.
“Fifty percent of our guests only come once ever,” Taylor said. “Many who do use Our Daily Bread’s food do so as a bridge because of an unexpected medical bill. Our hope is that these free flu shots will make sure people aren’t missing work from sickness or ending up with another unexpected bill.”
Flu shots can also be found at Stillwater Community Health Center at 821 S. Pine. The clinic is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.. Payne County Health Department also offers flu vaccinations by appointment.
“We are luck this year because we got a good vaccine,” Robertson said. “No one likes to be sick. The importance of the shot cannot be stressed enough.”
