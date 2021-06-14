Stillwater Medical released a statement Monday saying they have "identified an incident that affected access to some of our systems."
Shyla Eggers, Stillwater Medical Director of Public Relations, told the News Press she was unsure if it was related to a malware attack because information is limited at this time.
In a post on social media SMC wrote, "after discovering the incident, we immediately took steps to ensure the security of our environment, launched an investigation with the assistance of a computer forensic firm, and notified law enforcement."
They also made a separate Facebook Post saying they are experiencing major phone issues at all their locations.
Scanner traffic Sunday reported that calls were being diverted away from SMC. Eggers said it may have been related but they are no longer diverting people from SMC.
"We are currently working diligently to bring systems back online as quickly as possible," the post said. "As we work to complete the ongoing investigation, our patients will continue to be our highest priority and as always we will look for opportunities to further enhance our existing security measures."
A News Press reader said she had a doctor's appointment scheduled today, but the appointment had been cancelled as SMC cited a "systemwide computer failure" over the weekend.
Eggers said this is being investigated and there isn't additional information at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.