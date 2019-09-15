Stillwater Medical Center and Meridian Technology Center have partnered together for two years in the prevention of type 2 diabetes in our community. Stillwater Medical Center Diabetes Care Services has offered the Diabetes Prevention Program at Meridian for employees for two years. Stillwater Medical Center’s nationally certified Lifestyle Coach, Jo Alice Dobbs RN MSN speaks highly of Meridian’s commitment to employee wellness and their powerful demonstration of this commitment in their partnership with SMC in the delivery of the Diabetes Prevention Program.
“What an amazing level of commitment to employee wellness. Meridian Technology Center encourages employees at risk for the development of diabetes to participate in the Diabetes Prevention Program,” reports Dobbs. Meridian offers the program at lunch time on the Meridian campus and allows employees to payroll deduct the cost of the year-long program. “I applaud both Meridian Technology Center and Stillwater Medical Center for such a significant demonstration of commitment to the health of our community.” Meridian has also allowed community participants to attend the program along with their employees. The delivery of the diabetes prevention program has been a win-win-win partnership for Meridian, SMC and the community.
Currently, almost 26 million adults in the United States have diabetes, and 79 million have a condition known as prediabetes. Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. People with prediabetes have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports one million Oklahomans have prediabetes.
SMC’s Diabetes Prevention Program is a part of the Center for Disease Control’s National Diabetes Prevention Program. The program is a lifestyle change program proven to help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes in individuals at risk for diabetes. The year-long program is facilitated by a trained Lifestyle Coach and focuses on helping participants make modest lifestyle changes to improve their health. Stillwater Medical Center Diabetes Care Services has three trained Lifestyle Coaches, Debbie Moore RD, LD, MS, Sarah Walker RD, LD, MS, and Dobbs.
Meridian participant and Radiologic Technology Instructor Emily Wheeler said, “This program was life-changing for me. The partnership with Meridian is what encouraged me to try this program. Meridian is focused on the well-being of their employees. I have tried other programs before, but this was a lifestyle change and the weight is staying off. I am more active, sleeping better, and I have more energy. I highly recommend this program.”
Stillwater Medical Center Diabetes Care Services’ Diabetes Prevention Program is a fully recognized program by the Center for Disease Control’s National Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program. Dobbs shares, “The Recognition Program Criteria is quite rigorous and usually is a minimum 2-year process.” Stillwater Medical Center initiated their program delivery in 2016 and had such outstanding results the program was granted full recognition status one and ½ years into the 2-year process. We are pleased to offer a fully recognized program to our community with the CDC’s full stamp of approval.
Stillwater Medical Center Diabetes Care Services offers the program twice a year. Community members interested in potential participation are encouraged to call Diabetes Care Services at 405.533.3612.
