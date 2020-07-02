SMC physician's assistant takes threat of COVID-19 seriously, wants the same from others

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, the country has been thwarted into unforeseen situations — restaurants shutting down, schools going online, social distancing becoming a way of life.
At the backbone of it all, people are often forced to stay at home in an effort to neutralize the virus. But not everyone is afforded that luxury.
Karen Webster, a physician assistant at Stillwater Medical Center, continues to go into work, take care of her patients and stand up to the virus knowing well the likelihood of being exposed is greater.
“I have tried to remain focused on, ‘What do I need to know today to take the best care of patients and provide the best care for them, and how do I continue to keep myself and my family safe?’” Webster said. “It’s just a matter of taking care of myself to stay safe — physically and emotionally. It is a cliche, but it really is one day at a time.”
Webster and her wife, Frances Patterson, who’s the Co-Manager of Surgery at SMC, had to make a tough decision in the wake of this pandemic.
When the pandemic hit the country early on, Webster and Patterson didn’t know how the virus was going to hit Stillwater, but they knew they were both more likely to catch the virus considering their profession.
But it wasn’t just about them.
They have an 11-year-old son, Parker Patterson, whose safety was a top priority. So the couple sent their son to live with their friends for almost two months.
Webster described it as a hard, but also easy decision considering all the unknowns with COVID-19. Looking back, she said it may have been an overprotection at the time, but it was what they felt was the safest thing at the time.
“We would visit outside on the driveway or their patio while wearing masks,” Webster said. “It was great to see him and know he was so well cared for and loved by the Fox family. The hardest part was not being able to hug him. But it also kept him from having to absorb some of the stress and anxiety we felt on a daily basis and would talk about in the evenings. Since we are both in the medical field, we act as sounding boards for each other frequently.”
The decision was to keep their son safe, but they’re also risking their own health just being in a hospital.
While doctors, nurses, etc. deserve so much praise for the work they’re doing, it’s fair to wonder what their mindset is.
“I don’t know that I would call it fear or panic,” Webster said. “Some days it is more a sense of the unknown, not being in control and not knowing for sure what the ‘best practice’ or the ‘right thing’ to do is.”
“I think as healthcare workers we tend to be over cautious as we don’t ever want to not do the right thing... I think it is sometimes more frustrating to not know exactly what to say and tell someone, as opposed to being fearful.”
That’s what makes this such an arduous proposition. Webster said the most difficult part for her is all the unknowns encompassed with the virus.
Webster, who works in urgent care, has seen and continues to see COVID-19 patients, but in the midst of this pandemic, she still deals with other common illnesses such as sore throats, rashes, ear infections, etc.
With all that, Webster commended SMC in getting the employees prepared for this tumultuous time.
“The experience has been humbling and challenging, as things have changed how we do so many things daily.” Webster said. “We think we have good plans then try them for a few days and if the efficiency is not what we want, then we have to adjust. Just keeping up with the amount of information that comes out daily and determining if the source is reliable has also been challenging.
As a whole, it’s made life difficult for Webster and the whole SMC crew. And what’s made life more difficult is the misconception that the worst of the virus is behind the country.
There’s a large population in Oklahoma, as well as Stillwater, who aren’t wearing masks or aren’t socially distancing, which has been a big part of the recent unprecedented spike of 300-plus cases in Stillwater.
“I am frustrated by people’s sense that the virus is over and that things were shut down so now we need to go back to ‘normal,’” Webster said. “I don’t know if we will ever go back to normal, and that is very sad. But if it takes wearing a mask to be safe, it does not seem like it is a hard decision to make. And I do not think it should be a political statement or a perception of weakness to wear a mask — to me it is selfish.
“I don’t want COVID, I don’t want to make my family sick, I want to see my parents again. They live in Assisted Living, and I have not been in their apartment in almost four months to keep them safe as they are both at high risk if they were to become ill. I also don’t want to make others sick.”
