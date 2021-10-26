As COVID-19 infections slow, medical facilities like Stillwater Medical Center are beginning to think about turning the focus from crisis management to assessing their needs moving forward.
“Things are so improved,” Stillwater Medical President and CEO Denise Webber told the hospital’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday.
She noted that ICUs across the state are still full but nearby cities now have a few beds available.
Patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization are still trickling in, Webber said. But the numbers have been manageable for the past two to three weeks.
Last Wednesday, SMC reported that all its ICU beds were full, four with COVID patients and five with non-COVID patients. It showed three non-ICU beds available.
As infections have slowed, the hospital has begun reporting bed capacity once a week.
Emergency room visits reached 3,072 in August, setting a record for the hospital, but dropped to 2,419 in September, just over the budgeted number and just over the total for one year ago.
Outpatient visits also dropped from a record 16,363 in August to 15,228 in September, still considerably higher than budgeted and still higher than the same time last year.
The decrease in COVID cases and hospitalizations gives SMC administrators a chance to focus on meeting the needs of their staff, people Webber said have been pushed beyond stress over the past two years.
“It’s really trauma,” she said.
The theme moving forward is “replenishment,” Webber said. There is a real need to spend time on replenishing the team and organization.
Some of that replenishment means meeting the needs of staff and some of it will have to be literal, in the form of filling open jobs. SMC has needs across the spectrum from nursing to patient services and billing, she said.
But even during the challenges it faced over the past two years, Stillwater Medical Center has continued to build and expand its facilities.
Calvin Anthony, Chair of the Board of Trustees for SMC, noted how much the hospital is spending to add space and equipment but said he believes the capital improvements being undertaken will improve patient care and ultimately improve operations and income.
Regional President and System Vice President Steven Taylor, who serves as CEO of Perry Memorial Hospital and Blackwell Regional Hospital, said it's what SMC has to do to keep up.
“If we’re not growing, we’re going to be left behind,” he said.
The Board of Trustees approved a number of expenditures Tuesday including construction and equipment.
SMC will spend $800,782 to build a new operating room at the Surgery Center West. A procedure room was originally discussed but providers there determined an operating room would provide more benefit, Taylor said. Because an OR is being constructed, specialized heating, air conditioning and ventilation requirements make up about $200,000 of the total cost.
A budget of $3.5 million was approved for renovations to Ortho Oklahoma to add more parking and expand the treatment areas in preparation for a new provider to join the practice. The budget also includes remodeling of a building at 406 S. C Star Blvd, where the physical therapy services currently housed at Ortho Oklahoma will be moved.
SMC is buying the building, which will provide more space than is needed for PT and can also house other providers or storage space for some of the equipment purchased to deal with the surge in patients during the pandemic, Webber said.
A $1.2 million expenditure was approved to buy a Zimmer Biomets ROSA Knee System. The Robotic Orthopedic Surgical Assistant ensures better alignment of implants in partial and full knee replacements, enables smaller incisions, reduces blood loss and reduces the time patients spend in the hospital, Dr. Scott Stubbs told the Board of Trustees.
One month after surgery, patients operated on using the ROSA are doing better, he said.
In spite of its cost, having the robotic assistant doesn’t increase the patient’s cost for the procedure. It’s just part of the cost of doing business for the hospital, Stubbs said.
It now shows sufficient benefit for the cost and recently trained surgeons will expect to have access to that type of equipment, he said.
Work continues on an expanded surgical unit and Women’s Center on the main campus and a home for the SMC clinic in Cushing.
Plans are also under development to increase ICU space at the main hospital.
