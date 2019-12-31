The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, are teaming up with around 100 law enforcement agencies across Oklahoma to take action against impaired driving this New Year's Eve.
Their goal is to keep drunk drivers off the road, and to keep everyone safe.
Deputies, officers, and troopers will be on the look-out for impaired drivers across the state of Oklahoma, before during or after any checkpoints.
According to the ENDUI press release, “During the New Year’s holiday last year, there were a total of 374 crashes in Oklahoma. Five of these crashes were fatal, resulting in the deaths of five people. Two of the people killed were in alcohol/drug-related crashes.”
The press release stated impaired driving will not be tolerated and those drinking and driving will be caught.
OHSO and OHP are encouraging people to find a safe ride home, during the celebration of ringing in the new year.
Remember drive sober, or get pulled over.
