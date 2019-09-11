T. Boone Pickens made a number of contributions to Oklahoma State University and in the oil business. His name is prominently displayed on OSU’s football stadium, and Pickens helped grow OSU’s imprint on the world through his donations to the university. Following his passing Wednesday, some took to Twitter to share their thoughts on a man who will be remembered as much for his personality as his philanthropic efforts.
Oklahoma State will honor T. Boone Pickens with a helmet decal the remainder of the season. Pickens, 91, died today. He will be buried at Karsten Creek Golf Club, Oklahoma State’s home golf club— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 11, 2019
Heidi and I send our condolences to the entire Pickens family as they grieve the loss of a loving father, grandfather, and friend. May he rest in peace.— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 11, 2019
T Boone Pickens was an archetype & throwback, a Southwestern oil baron of the special Oklahoma-Texas breed. Crusty, blunt and tough as Rhino hide. Also an innovator in wind energy and a philanthropist, with a big place in his heart and deep pockets for OSU. May he Rest in Peace.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 11, 2019
T. Boone Pickens changed the landscape for OSU athletics, changed the mindset for what OSU fans believed they could be. He was the visionary for the transformation of the Cowboy football program. This is a huge loss. RIP.— Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) September 11, 2019
#okstate Legendary Oklahoma oilman and OSU benefactor T. Boone Pickens dies at 91. One of the more interesting people I've gotten to know during my career. In 2005-18, he said yes to every interview request. https://t.co/IPKkfkuX6C via @tulsaworld— Bill Haisten 🇺🇸 (@billhaisten) September 11, 2019
What a sad day in Stillwater and for @okstate Cowboys everywhere 🧡🖤 https://t.co/daRUHRAnKk— Blaire Bennett (@blaire_bennett) September 11, 2019
An incredible loss for the nation today. T. Boone Pickens was a dedicated supporter of the community throughout his life. Encouraging Americans to honor his legacy by supporting the principles of the #PickensPlan for energy independence.— George P. Bush (@georgepbush) September 11, 2019
No one cared as much about Oklahoma State football the way T. Boone Pickens cared about the Cowboys.— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) September 11, 2019
The man was a class act, and it was a delight to read about how much he gave, how much he cared and how much OSU meant to him.
Godspeed, Boone.
Mika and I got to spend time with Mr. Pickens when he was making his push for wind power. We liked him very much and he was a great guest. So sorry to hear of his passing. https://t.co/q8fGHIJNBZ— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 11, 2019
T. Boone Pickens set the bar for what it means to be a benefactor to your alma mater. No one gave more in that regard, and Oklahoma State University, the city of Stillwater, the Big 12 Conference & the entire state of Oklahoma are better off for it. Thankful is too small a word.— Will Klose (@lonestarpoke) September 11, 2019
Thanks for everything, T. Boone Pickens. May you Rest In Peace knowing you made a difference on the campus at OSU, the university you loved so dearly. https://t.co/vUFAFD69if— Tess Maune (@TessMaune) September 11, 2019
Thank you for everything you did for Oklahoma State, Mr. Pickens. You changed a lot of lives. https://t.co/1acihrUgT5— Matt Fletcher (@matt_fletch) September 11, 2019
#TBoonePickens was little known outside of energy circles until 1968, when he made the first of a string of unsolicited bids for much-larger #oil companies #RIP https://t.co/WQT6oV2DCX— MasterEnergy (@MasterEnergyRSS) September 11, 2019
Rest in peace, T. Boone Pickens. His generosity contributed so much to Oklahoma State University far beyond athetics, and will continue to on into the future.@thacoachmike @CoachGundy @ScottSutton1970 @okstate #okstate #gopokes— Vachon (@daflyondawall) September 11, 2019
RIP T. Boone Pickens— Doctor Stock Doc (@BloomBudFox) September 11, 2019
An absolute LEGEND in every capacity. https://t.co/1vyA5aXb77
Legendary oil man T. Boone Pickens, whose investments helped shape the American energy industry going back to the 1950s, has died at the age of 91. ⛽⛽⛽— Dean Ginsberg (@Mr_Twits) September 11, 2019
Also a major philanthropist +$1bn...👍💰💰💰 https://t.co/NjyG0l0mVMView this post on Instagram
Boone...thank you for being you and for being a friend...over your 91 years you have made a lasting impact on countless individuals as well as the world...you were and always will be an impressive person...your philanthropic endeavors alone are inspiring...thank you for letting us be a part of your life! Love you and rest easy my friend!
