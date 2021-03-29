Charges were dismissed by the Payne County District Attorney’s Office against a former correctional officer.
Terry Lyn Sneed, 58, of Stillwater, was charged with forcible sodomy against an inmate in 2017.
Sneed was a correctional officer at Cimarron Correctional Facility at the time of the alleged incident.
At his last court date, the charges against him were dismissed with court costs.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network website, “the state announces the defendant has completed four years of treatment. The state moves to dismiss this case upon the defendant's payment of court costs.”
District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said the victim didn’t want to testify to what had happened, but did want Sneed to face some consequences.
“The guard lost his job at the facility and will not be eligible for similar employment. During the four years the case has been pending, the defendant has participated in intensive sex offender treatment with Dr. Richard Kishur in Oklahoma City who provided regular treatment updates to our office,” Thomas said.
Thomas said due to the unwillingness of the victim to testify and Sneed willing to enter treatment without a court order, the case was dismissed with court costs.
