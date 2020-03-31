Three locally owned and operated Stillwater restaurants are shutting things down for awhile.
For TS Fork, which operated on Lakeview Road near White Barn Estates, that closure will be permanent. FreddiePaul’s Steakhouse, on east 6th Avenue, is closing down for a few weeks, hoping to reopen some time near the end of April. Bad Brad’s BBQ, also on E. 6th, closed and will not be open until they have a new location.
Bad Brad’s hasn’t announced a new location, but was planning a move with new ownership to the west side of Stillwater.
"It is with heavy hearts we must announce we are closing today our Stillwater location," Bad Brad's posted on social media. "The current obstacles and challenges simply make it unfeasible and next to impossible to currently keep our doors open. Please know much thought and prayer has gone into this decision. In the same breath, it is with humbly grateful hearts that we extend our sincerest gratitude to our loyal customers for your patronage, support, and encouragement through the years."
Eskimo Joe’s and Mexico Joe’s were the first to go on full hiatus. Most area restaurants have managed a shift to takeout or deliver.
“We are so grateful for this community and for each customer,” FreddiePaul’s posted in an official letter. “In efforts to heed the voice of our leaders and do our part to protect our employees and the community during this coronavirus crisis, we will be TEMPORARILY closing FreddiePaul’s Steakhouse. We never imagined having to shut down, but we love our community and fully support the health of each person who lives here. We plan to reopen as soon as possible and will communicate via social media and local news outlets when the date is confirmed.
In the meantime – stay safe Stillwater! Wash your hands, shelter in place, listen to our leaders, say your prayers and thank God for the many blessings He has given us.”
TS Fork temporarily closed March 17, and as of now, will now will no longer operate in Stillwater.
“During this temporary closure, we have been working hard to position TS Fork Stillwater for success. Still, the effects of the coronavirus outbreak have been felt more each day. It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that TS Fork Stillwater will shut its doors permanently,” TS Fork posted. “We have immensely enjoyed being a part of the Stillwater community and are devastated by having to make this challenging decision. Our sister restaurant, TS Fork located in Tonkawa remains temporarily closed until, at least, April 30 per Governor Stitt's ‘Safer at Home’ executive order. If you love TS Fork Stillwater, we hope that you will visit our Tonkawa restaurant once it can reopen.”
Visit Stillwater is keeping an updated list of changes in business hours, and which restaurants are still available for takeout at delivery at visitstillwater.org.
