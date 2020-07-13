A few residents say they are dealing with what they suspect is bad fuel from Stillwater’s Kum & Go convenience store.
At least two customers have said fuel there affected their automobiles. A person who answered the phone there, but not an official representative, said there was an issue – that has now since been resolved – but said they were not certain of the cause.
The time frame for those who may have gotten bad fuel was from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, according to Stillwater’s Kum & Go.
Anyone who may believe they have received bad fuel is asked to go to the Contact Us portion of the website at kumandgo.com. There they will find a drop-down option for fuel. They can submit a claim to the corporate office, and they should receive a note in three business days, according to Kum & Go.
