It's always been the tradition.
The Mid South gravel race founder Bobby Wintle, hugging nearly every single person who crosses the finish line in front of District Bicycles in Stillwater. Not this time. Not when gatherings have been discouraged because of the novel coronavirus.
"The Mid South promoters are closely monitoring the COVID-19 (novel Coronavirus) situation, and we have been in constant contact with our local leaders," reads a statement released Thursday ahead of the races. "Many of our international participants are no longer attending, as well as many coastal travelers, but there is a considerable amount of participants and sponsors already in or actively traveling to Stillwater."
None of The Mid South events have been cancelled, according to the release.
Wintle held a press conference to discuss the race Thursday, which started Thursday night with a free concert and the Iron Monk Beer release party and will continue through Saturday with a 50K run Friday and the bike events Staturday.
"We have 350 registered for the run," Wintle said. "We had tons and tons of people dropping out and people staying home. But we are moving forward. We are all here.”
Wintle said he was disappointed with the numbers dwindling, but he understands people's reasons for staying home.
“Im really bummed out for this coronavirus because our numbers are going to be a little deflated for 2020 and not what we had hoped, but that’s OK," Wintle said.
Overall, Wintle said safety is a big concern, not just from the virus but for the runners and cyclists on the road.
“Safety is my biggest concern. The last thing on Earth I want is having an accident," Wintle said. "Keep that on the forefront of your minds. Wash your hands and don’t run over the cyclists or runners.”
That sentiment was felt in the release.
"The Mid South is an outdoor event, and there are few instances where many people would be clustered together inside," the release reads. "We value the safety of our participants and everyone in the Stillwater community, and we are taking the following steps to reduce the risk to everyone here:
1. No Bobby hugs at the finish line. Sorry.
2. We are offering registration deferrals for 2021. Registrants who defer will have a guaranteed spot in 2021, and must pay for the 2021 entry. We are not offering refunds because we have already assumed considerable expenses for this year’s event. We fully respect your decision to stay home this weekend.
a. To secure your deferral spot, please email Event Manager Sally Turner at sally@midsouthgravel.com. Sally will not be responding to deferral request emails this weekend, but she will answer every email in the next couple of weeks.
3. Each portable toilet is equipped with hand sanitizer, and we have also acquired several hand washing stations to place around Downtown Stillwater.
4. We are encouraging everyone to keep physical touch to a minimum.
Things you can do to protect yourself and others this weekend:
1. Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Wash your hands more often than you usually do.
2. Don’t shake hands or hug people. Greet friends with an elbow tap, Vulcan salute, finger guns or some other creative way.
3. Stay home if you are sick, or have been in close contact with someone who is sick.
4. Cough and sneeze into a tissue or your elbow.
5. Don’t eat, drink or smoke after others.
6. Maintain social distancing.
7. If you are uncomfortable around large crowds, consider staying home.
This is an incredibly complex situation, and any decision that impacts the event weighs heavily on our hearts. We have not taken this situation lightly, and hope that you understand our decision."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.