The Stillwater Police Department are asking residents in the neighborhood of 3100 E Raintree to remain in their homes or, if not in the area, to stay away from the area as they search for a male subject.
According to SPD the man was last seen running west of the area, and is to be considered armed and dangerous.
City of Stillwater Communications Director Dawn Jones said police are searching for Vincent Sierra. Police believe Sierra attempted to commit a burglary and was armed with a gun.
This is a developing story.
