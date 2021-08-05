The Stillwater Police Department hired eight new officers, swearing in seven in a ceremony last week. The eight officers chosen were out of a total of 80 applicants, Police Chief Jeff Watts said.
“We’ve never hired a group of eight, I think our largest group in the last 30 years was seven,” he said. “This is a really unique opportunity for us to really expand our police force.”
Three of the officers who were sworn in will be attending Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET). Those officers are Ryan Sexton, Joshua Gomez and Chase Mobus.
Christopher Boren is attending military training and was unable to attend the swearing in, but will be sworn in once he returns.
The other officers have already attended CLEET and have been working as police officers at other departments. Ronald Myers Jr. is a former Tulsa Police Department officer, Taylor Ballard previously worked for the Cushing Police Department, Ryan Simpson comes from the Guthrie Police Department and Matthew White, is from the Camas Police Department in Camas, Washington.
“The fact that you seven have made it to this ceremony is a testament to our confidence that you will uphold our values of protecting and serving the citizens of Stillwater and carrying on our tradition of professional police services,” Watts said.
As the seven officers were lined up in front of their friends, family and fellow Stillwater officers, Watts spoke of the importance of police work in the community.
“We, the police, work hard every day to provide our citizens with professional police services they deserve,” Watts said. “In return the citizens show us their confidence, support and appreciation for what we do.”
Watts then spoke to the families of the new officers, thanking them for supporting the officers and ensured they would do everything to make sure their loved one comes home each night.
“Being a police officer can change a person in many ways. It is our hope for that change to result in them being more appreciative of their family, friends and the blessings in their life,” Watts said. “Because they have witnessed how quickly those things can forever change or even be lost.”
Watts said it is inspiring to have such a large group of officers sworn in.
“These new officers will ensure that we continue to provide the professional police services our community deserves … It was moving to see all the support these new officers received from their families and friends,” he said.
