After investigating a reported found body Friday in east Stillwater, the Stillwater Police Department now has two suspects in custody on homicide complaints.
SPD announced on social media Friday afternoon that it had located a body in the 400 block of South Drury. After closing off the scene, SPD later posted that the death was being investigated as suspicious and identified 28-year-old Dylan Lewis as the victim.
Friday evening, SPD announced it was serving a high-risk warrant in the area of 100 E Mathews and told people to avoid the area. They left with one suspect in custody without incident, 28-year-old Troy Driskel, according to SPD.
"SPD Investigators learned of a second suspect through witnesses and statements," a Saturday morning news release reads. "The suspect was identified as John Helfrick JR, 31 of Stillwater. Helfrick was located and arrested on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at approximately 2:33 a.m."
SPD said it is expecting first-degree murder charges. Neither suspect has been officially charged.
