Stillwater police have arrested a man they suspect of robbing two stores with a firearm Monday evening.
Evan Patrick Bayouth, 19, of Stillwater, was arrested but hasn't been criminally charged.
Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said officers were first dispatched at 8:16 p.m. to Del Taco.
"The suspect entered the store wearing dark shorts, a striped shirt, a camouflage mask, and camouflage-colored crocs," Bruce said. "The suspect brandished a handgun from his pocket but didn’t say anything."
The release said within seconds of brandishing the gun, the employee saw it and the suspect put it away, and fled.
At 8:25 p.m. officers were dispatched to Kum & Go regarding a panic alarm.
"Responding officers learned the suspect in the second armed robbery had the same description as the suspect at Del Taco," Bruce alleged. "It was reported the suspect at the Kum & Go had brandished a handgun and stole cash and other items from the countertop."
Less than 10 minutes later, Bayouth was arrested by an officer who was searching the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.