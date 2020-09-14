The Stillwater Police Department responded to an alarm call Monday afternoon at 1402 S. Perkins Rd.
Capt. Kyle Gibbs released a statement through the SPD Facebook page.
"While officers were en route, the call was upgraded to an armed robbery," the Facebook post read.
"The suspect fled the area on a black mountain bicycle going south on Perkins Road then west on 15th Avenue."
The suspect was described as a white male in his 50s wearing dark colored clothing, who was identified as David Bruce Farrow, 69, of Stillwater, was arrested at his residence on 16th Avenue.
The Facebook post said Farrow entered the store and demanded cash from the clerk.
Officers obtained video footage that showed the identity of Farrow.
He was arrested on the charge of first degree burglary and taken into custody without incident.
Gibbs said no one was injured during the robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.